Alex Verdugo's solo home run
Alex Verdugo belts a solo home run to center field, tying the game at 1 in the 6th inning
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
Good news and bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers RB room following the HoF Game.
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the #49ers starting quarterback because of practices like the one Trey Lance had Saturday.
Ahead of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jimmy Johnson has found a calmness. But it wasn't always that way for the Cowboys legend.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
One thing really got to Kris Bryant after he learned he was leaving Chicago.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Detroit Lions d-lineman Alex Karras was a looming force in the 1960s. So why did it take so long for him to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
The Yankees came back to beat the Mariners for the third game in a row, using a four-run sixth inning to wrestle the lead from Seattle.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen broke the bank on Friday. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also is due for a new, potential bank-breaking deal. After news broke of Allen’s contract, Browns G.M. Andrew Berry appeared on ESPN Cleveland to discuss the potential impact of Allen’s deal on Mayfield. “I think really for any player or any positional [more]
The Classes of 2020 and '21 received their gold jackets at the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says recently acquired Trea Turner will start against the Angels and spend the rest of this season as the team's primary second baseman.
The Mets hit three straight home runs in the ninth to make things interesting, but they fell to the Phillies 5-3 on Saturday afternoon.
No shortage of storylines and talking points from the first week-plus of Patriots training camp. Our Phil Perry goes through his mailbag to address some of your early questions.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.