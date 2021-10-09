Alex Verdugo makes insane over-the-wall grab in Game 2 vs. Rays

WATCH: Verdugo makes insane over-the-wall grab in Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Alex Verdugo did it all for the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the American League Division Series vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.

After coming through with an RBI single in the first inning and a solo home run in the third, Verdugo added another highlight-reel play in the sixth. This time, the Red Sox left fielder reached over the wall to make a ridiculous grab on a Nelson Cruz foul pop-up.

Watch below:

Alex Verdugo!! This man is doing it all! pic.twitter.com/Rz9lixaNqU — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Not a bad day at the office.

Verdugo and the Red Sox are looking to tie the best-of-five series at one game apiece after dropping Game 1, 5-0.