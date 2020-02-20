Alex Verdugo had the best reaction to meeting David Ortiz at Red Sox camp

Alex Verdugo wasn't lying.

Shortly after joining the Red Sox in Boston's blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the young outfielder said he'd give David Ortiz "the biggest hug" when he first met him.

Guess who showed up to Red Sox spring training Thursday in Fort Myers?

David Ortiz arrives in the Fort. One of the players Alex Verdugo idolized growing up. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/7jsIoO5D6S — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) February 20, 2020

And guess how Verdugo greeted him?

The 23-year-old literally jumped out of his chair and ran over to embrace Ortiz, who's on Boston's payroll as a special assistant after retiring as a player in 2016.

Verdugo grew up in Arizona but rooted for the Red Sox thanks in large part to Ortiz, whom Verdugo idolized as a kid. (Verdugo was eight years old when Big Papi helped Boston win the World Series in 2004.)

"David Ortiz was just the man, dude," Verdugo said earlier this week, via Mass Live's Christopher Smith. " ... That was like my main guy. I'm telling you, I'm so excited to meet him."

That excitement was on full display Thursday in Fort Myers, where the Red Sox are hoping Verdugo can take a few pointers from his childhood hero.

