Alex Verdugo, Aaron Judge go yard as Yankees beat Diamondbacks in extra innings

PHOENIX — Alex Verdugo waited until the last of game of his homecoming to breakout, but the Tucson native did it in style on Wednesday.

With Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel on the mound and the game tied at two in the 10th inning, Verdugo launched a two-run shot for his first home run as a Yankee. The go-ahead blast assisted a 6-5 victory, which locked up New York’s second series win in as many tries this season.

Arizona tied the game up in the bottom of the 10th after an Anthony Volpe throwing error, a wild pitch from Clay Holmes and an RBI infield single from Corbin Carroll. However, Diamondbacks reliever Scott McGough balked in a run in the 11th before Aaron Judge smoked an RBI double.

Arizona scored one more run in the 11th, but they couldn’t complete another comeback.

Earlier in the game, Judge went the other way for a home run that nearly landed in the pool at Chase Field. The two-run shot off Merrill Kelly handed the Yankees a 2-1 lead and gave Judge his first dinger of the year, including spring training.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been peppered with questions about Judge’s slow start over the last week, but the skipper kept saying it was just a matter of time before the slugger did some damage. That proved true on Wednesday.

While Judge and Verdugo checked off a first at the plate, Carlos Rodón looked sharp in his second start of the season.

The southpaw surrendered homers to Blaze Alexander and Ketel Marte, but both were of the solo variety. Those were the only runs Rodón allowed as he totaled 5 1/3 innings, seven hits, two walks, three strikeouts and 95 pitches.

Rodón, who used his entire arsenal on Wednesday, now has a 2.79 ERA two games into his second season with the Yankees.

Ian Hamilton was especially impressive in relief of Rodón, immediately inducing a double play after inheriting two runners. He also struck out four batters and didn’t allow a walk or a hit over 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

With a winning, season-starting road trip over, the Yankees will fly East and enjoy a Thursday off day before their home opener on Friday. Long Island native Marcus Stroman will get the ball against the Blue Jays.

“To grow up in New York watching the Yankees and to be able to pitch a home opener in my career, I’m just very thankful and honestly grateful,” the righty said. “It’s a moment that I feel like I’ll never forget.”

Stroman is coming off a strong Yankees debut. He didn’t allow any earned runs over six innings against the Astros in the third game of the season.

Yusei Kikuchi is expected to start for Toronto, according to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith. The Japanese left-hander wasn’t great in his first start of the season, giving up three runs over 4 1/3 innings against the Rays.

As for the rest of the series, Clarke Schmidt will face Cy Young finalist Kevin Gausman on Saturday. Luis Gil will oppose Bowden Francis in Sunday’s finale between the division rivals.