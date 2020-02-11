Alex Van Pelt loves Baker Mayfield’s passion, competitiveness

Baker Mayfield has a 3-1 record against the Bengals, throwing for 1,013 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

His new offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt, was the Bengals’ quarterbacks coach the past two years.

“Playing against him for the last two years, you see the type of competitor he is,’’ Van Pelt, 49, said in a news release Monday. “The type of player he is on the field, loves the game, plays it with passion, those are all the things you’re looking for in a great player.’’

Mayfield and Van Pelt have plenty of returning talent. Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham both topped 1,000 yards receiving, and Nick Chubb gained more than 1,000 yards rushing.

“It all starts with the run game and the play-action off it and the keepers that come off from the action,” Van Pelt said. “Obviously, having Nick is huge and Kareem [Hunt], those two are two of the best in the league. The outside receivers are tremendous players. To be able to come in and put an offense together with two 1,000-yard receivers and a 1,400-yard rusher is pretty exciting as a coach.”

Despite the Browns’ 6-10 record and Mayfield’s 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 2019, the team professes faith in the former No. 1 overall choice. Mayfield, though, faces a big season, in need of a rebound, in 2020.