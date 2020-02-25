Alex Van Pelt will call plays in preseason as Browns make plans for the long term

When Alex Van Pelt met the media as the Browns offensive coordinator for the first time, he said that it was still up in the air whether he or head coach Kevin Stefanski will call plays this season.

Nothing has changed on that front, but Stefanski did shed some light on how the team will go about coming to a final decision.

“It’s just something that I don’t think we need to make a decision on right this moment here in February,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But I think in fairness to AVP, I think I need to give him some opportunities to call it in practice, call it in the preseason so that I can get comfortable with him calling it, or I can get comfortable with me calling it, but that’s definitely a fluid situation and Alex understands that.”

Stefanski said he finds calling plays exciting, but doesn’t find it fun. He said winning is fun and that he’ll have no issue doing “whatever gives the Browns the best chance to have winning” during his first season on the job.