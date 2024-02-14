Alex Tuch with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings
Alex Tuch (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 02/13/2024
Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with Tiger Woods and others at the Genesis Invitational this week in Los Angeles.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
"To say that the Niners can’t win a big game would be an extremely inaccurate statement,” Shanahan said.
Michael Jordan, George Brett and Dez Bryant aren't the only ones who had some interesting clauses or mandates in their contracts.
The chaos at the Phoenix Open forced organizers to halt admission and alcohol sales on Saturday.
Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 car for Kevin Harvick following Harvick's retirement.
The NASCAR Cup Series will embark upon a 36-race calendar in 2024, introducing one completely new track, welcoming back an iconic circuit and shuffling its playoff deck.
Corn dog strikes again, one year after the Chiefs used it twice to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVIII went from a slog to an instant classic with ramifications that will shape both conferences this offseason and the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide their biggest takeaways from the Chiefs dramatic overtime win over the 49ers and look ahead to how each team will look in 2024.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about the NBA news coming out of the weekend and into buyout season before discussing the suddenly resurgent Golden State Warriors.
Fred Zinkie suggests taking a big name early to anchor your outfield and then picking your spots at a deep position with intriguing names.
With the dust settling from the Super Bowl, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines what's next for the Chiefs and 49ers.
With less than a month left in the regular season, there's still plenty to sort out — namely, how the teams all fit in behind South Carolina.
Kittle's catch in the fourth quarter set up a score two plays later. But the extra point was blocked, keeping the Chiefs within a field goal.
After Jake Moody's 55-yarder in the first half, Harrison Butker just barely broke the record with a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Taylor Swift made it to Las Vegas with plenty of time to spare.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
The 49ers are looking for their first title in nearly 30 years. The Chiefs are looking for dynasty status.
What worked? What didn't? We're sizing up all the ads from the Super Bowl, right here.