Alex Taylor: Taylor UW's open practices a step in the right direction

Apr. 6—I'm convinced Craig Bohl thought allowing media into practice meant we'd send video footage to Troy Calhoun's personal email at Air Force.

The former University of Wyoming football coach had a tight closed practice policy throughout his 10-year tenure with the Cowboys. That tradition has changed this month, with his replacement, Jay Sawvel, opening up two practices to the public and three to the media this spring.

The first open practice for the public starts at 11 a.m. today, and the second will be next Saturday.

"People love Cowboy football. I do know that," Sawvel said last month. "I'm starting to get the vibe that we're going to have a lot of people show up. I also had someone grab me the other day and say, 'Coach, you do realize there's going to be a lot of people at these practices?' So, I hope so. I want to make people's week.

"Hey, if we have to stack everyone around where we have to stack them around, we'll figure it out. I just think it's good to have the engagement and for people to get to see these guys work. It's also good because it's a change-up for us, too.

"Players are going to get out there, and there will be people there, and there's going to be a little bit of atmosphere to it."

While the majority of the Cowboys' practices are still closed, Sawvel's new policy comes at a crucial time in the college football landscape. Name, image and likeness dollars have never been more important, and shielding off players during practice restricts fans' ability to get to know the current roster going into a new season.

I'm not there to steal UW's playbook. I just want to see what quarterback Evan Svoboda's arm looks like in spring practice.

The practice policy isn't the only thing Sawvel has changed since taking over in December. The Cowboys revealed a change to their uniform in a video Thursday night, adding last name's to the back of the their jerseys for the first time in over a decade.

The reveal came just two days after the program announced a new alternate jersey featuring a modified gold top to pair with brown pants. All the recent changes are meant as a reward to the players for doing what they're supposed to be doing on and off the field, Sawvel said.

Even a small change like allowing the players to listen to music while stretching before practice is a line Bohl would never cross, but Sawvel is happy to.

"When I got the job and coach Bohl left, in the office upstairs, he left one thing for me up there," Sawvel said. "There's a little plaque, and on it says, 'Just coach the team.' I look at things and I go, 'OK, does this impact winning or losing?'

"I'm holding a pretty hard line about a lot of stuff. If you miss a meal, that's a big deal. If you're five minutes late to a tutor, that's a big deal. If that locker room doesn't look the way I want it to look, then that becomes a big deal.

"... Playing music during stretching, that's kind of like, 'OK, you guys like that? You guys want that? If you do all this other stuff right, I'll do that. Same thing with (the jerseys). We'll give you some brown pants and a new gold jersey, and that excites you and that's good? Great. But guess what? If you don't get to treatment and get checked in by nine in the morning, then I've got a problem with that."

Sawvel is proving time and time again how connected he is with his players, even going as far as maxing out his bench press in front of the rest of the team earlier this offseason. While he'll still have to prove it with wins on the field, Sawvel's culture is growing quite popular with the players on the roster.

"In the whole grand scheme of things, I look at it like, 'OK, are the main things that pertain to winning and losing being accomplished?' If they are, then yeah, I'm open to all these other things," Sawvel said. "It's good. I think we've got a good working relationship that way with the players and the fact that they know I have a high expectation of every day.

"In return of that, we're going to do things. We took the team bowling. They want to go do a home run derby in the summer and stuff like that. Great. We're going to do some of that stuff, but there's a standard that we want to meet on our day-to-day life, and that's what we're working on."

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.