Alex Tanney, who went from viral video star to decade-long NFL backup, retires

Alex Tanney, a longtime NFL backup quarterback who may still be best known for a viral video he made while in college, is calling it a career.

The Giants announced today that Tanney is retiring.

Tanney may be best known for a video he made in 2011 when he was the quarterback at Monmouth College in Illinois. Tanney threw passes over buildings, into moving cars, and otherwise showed off impressive feats of throwing accuracy, in the hopes that an NFL team would notice a kid from a small school.

In 2012 Tanney signed as an undrafted rookie with the Chiefs, and he managed to stay in the NFL for years, going from the Cowboys to the Browns to the Buccaneers to the Titans to the Bills to the Colts to the Titans again and finally to the Giants. He threw just 15 passes in his NFL career, but he made a good living as a backup, and now he’ll rid off into the sunset.

