Alex Steen set to transition into St. Louis Blues GM role, take over in two years

ST. LOUIS – Alexander Steen will take on a larger role with the hockey operations of the St. Louis Blues next season and prepare to take over as the general manager after two seasons.

Doug Armstrong will remain the Blues’ general manager for the next two seasons, which would give him 16 years as the team’s lead executive. He will also take on the role of president of hockey operations. After two years, the general manager role will switch to Steen.

Steen has worked with the Blues as a European consultant since retiring from the Blues in 2020. Steen spent much of his 15-year NHL career with the Blues, winning the Stanley Cup in 2019.

“This is what I was meant to do, be around hockey,” said Steen during an introductory news conference on Thursday. “It just grew more and more. I feel like this is a great opportunity for me.”

As part of the gradual transition, Steen and Armstrong have both signed five-year contracts to serve in the Blues’ hockey operations.

Armstrong says he started thinking more about a gradual transition plan for the Blues’ front office over the last few years.

“I view it as a weighted scale where, over time, I’ll become less involved in his decision making,” said Armstrong. “Why I want to stick around is to help Alex help the franchise. Make sure they’re ready to win a lot.”

Blues chairman Tom Stillman touted Steen’s work ethic and leadership skills. “This is not a job that is for everybody who plays the game. We see Alex as a natural and extraordinary candidate.”

The Blues will also promote Tim Taylor and Ryan Miller as assistant general managers of the franchise.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

