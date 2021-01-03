Alex Smith's external fixator brace is now in the shape of the Lombardi Trophy

Alex Smith's leg brace now shape of Lombardi Trophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Just over two years ago, Alex Smith's life was in jeopardy. Doctors thought at one point they might have to amputate his right leg.

Now, Smith is once again the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team, a squad one victory away from an improbable NFC East crown.

Ahead of Washington's Sunday Night Football clash against Philadelphia, Smith's wife, Elizabeth, posted an Instagram about how far Smith has come over the past two years.

In the post was the picture of the brace itself. Smith's external fixator, a brace that the quarterback wore for months to keep bones in his injured leg in place, had been transformed into the shape of the Lombardi Trophy.

"Waiting for this game and I’m a nervous wreck," she wrote. "I look up at our bookshelves as a reminder of where we have been and the hard work to get to this moment."

Not only did the quarterback return to football in 2020, a goal he set out for himself shortly after the injury, but he was effective and clearly Washington's best signal-caller. With one game to go, Washington has gone 4-1 with Smith as the starting QB. Without the 36-year-old, the team is 2-8.

To close out the post, Smith's wife wrote "no matter the outcome, Alex has already won."

"He has beat the largest challenge life has thrown our way," Elizabeth wrote. "I am incredibly proud and will be cheering loud. Let’s go Washington!"