Alex Smith's comeback breaks through the dark clouds hovering over the NFL

At 2:22 p.m. ET Sunday, late in the second quarter of the Washington Football Team’s 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, a moment that once seemed so improbable, so far away, finally came to fruition.

That’s when, during the middle of a live, actual, regular-season game, Alex Smith strode into the huddle in the middle of FedEx Field, looked 10 other men in the eye and called the next play.

And then, with his loving wife, Liz, and their three kids watching eagerly from the stands, Smith took his place 5 yards behind center, barked out a hard count, received the snap and immediately dumped it off to J.D. McKissic on a swing route for a short gain.

View photos Elizabeth Smith, wife of Alex Smith of the Washington Football Team, and their children watch the second half of Sunday's game. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) More

In the context of the game, it was an inconsequential play. Washington trailed by 13 points late in the second quarter, and after Smith relieved starter Kyle Allen, failed to gain many yards the rest of the day.

While the NFL is the ultimate performance league, every once in a while you’re reminded that some things are more important than the final score.

As inspirational NFL tales go, Alex Smith’s return Sunday was the story of the year. And man, the timing couldn’t have been better, given the COVID-19 outbreaks the league is fending off in Tennessee and New England, not to mention the grotesque injury Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott suffered Sunday.

Smith’s final stat line — 9 of 17 for 37 yards — was hardly spectacular. And yes, Washington lost.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith (11) gave us all a reason to feel good on Sunday. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images) More

Yet, the fact he was out there was a testament to the human spirit, a nod to what matters most to anyone who has ever been through anything. Life is hard, and yes, it can have a way of beating you down if you let it. The trick of it is to never quit, to never give up, no matter how bleak things are, no matter how badly you want to take the easy way out.

Sometimes, even under the worst of circumstances, you can come all the way back.

Smith is proof.

What Alex Smith felt when he returned to game action

Six hundred and ninety-three days prior to Sunday, Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury on the same field he stepped on Sunday. That injury led to a life-threatening infection that almost cost him his leg and took 17 surgeries to correct. His career was over, most assumed, and a lesser man would have accepted this fate, counted his $194 million in career earnings and moved on with his life.

Smith couldn’t go out like that. He’d been through so much in his career already. He’d been everything from a franchise savior to one of the biggest draft busts ever. Even when he fought his way and changed that narrative, he twice had the rug pulled out from under him after career seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, which both sent him packing in favor of younger quarterbacks with more upside.

Coming back from all this required a deep sense of pride, not to mention tremendous fortitude and mental toughness. He tapped into all of that to make the most unlikely comeback in recent NFL history a reality, and when he arrived at the stadium Sunday, he found himself thankful for the little moments.

“The feeling, the range of emotions, the good and the bad, is why I fought so hard to come back,” Smith said after Sunday’s loss. “Sometimes you can take it for granted, and certainly being away from it a couple years ... I’ve missed it.”

