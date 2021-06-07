Alex Smith wins PFWA’s George Halas Award

Alex Smith received all but one vote in winning Comeback Player of the Year. (We still don’t know who voted for Ben Roethlisberger.)

The recently retired quarterback likewise was an easy choice for the 2021 George Halas Award in voting by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

Smith, the 53rd Halas Award winner, becomes the third member of the Washington franchise to receive the honor, joining Billy Kilmer (1976) and Pat Fischer (1978),

Other 2021 nominees for the Halas Award were Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera and Patriots running back James White.

The Halas Award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. The award is named for Halas, a charter member (1963) of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who was associated with the Bears from their inception in 1920 until his death in 1983 as an owner, manager, player and promoter. Halas won 324 games and six NFL titles in 40 seasons as a coach.

The Halas Award is one of the two oldest awards presented by the PFWA, along with the Career Achievement Award, presented to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage.

