Alex Smith: Winning another thing I never thought I’d be doing again

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith checked off another box in his remarkable comeback on Sunday.

Smith was the starting quarterback in a win for the first time since November 11, 2018. That was a week before he suffered the severe leg fracture that led to multiple surgeries and fears that he might not be able to walk again, let alone play in the NFL.

Smith did walk and he has shown that he can play at the NFL level this season. Sunday’s start was his second since Kyle Allen‘s injury and Smith was 17-of-25 for 166 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the 20-9 win.

“Another step, another thing I never thought I’d be doing again,” Smith said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “It’s one thing to come out and get that first playing time and a whole other deal to play winning football as a starter. It’s amazing to get a win.”

They’ll be in Dallas on Thanksgiving and another win would give them a season sweep of the Cowboys along with improved odds at winning the race to mediocrity that is the 2020 NFC East. Pulling that off would be another notch in the belt for Smith’s impressive return to the NFL.

