Alex Smith takes issue with Ron Rivera’s comments regarding Carson Wentz

Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera and the then-Washington Football Team. Quarterback issues plagued Washington that season until Smith returned to the lineup after a gruesome injury in Nov. 2018 to lead his team to a 5-1 record during his starts and to a surprising NFC East division title.

Smith retired after that season and now works for ESPN.

Ahead of Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, the “Monday Night Countdown” crew were discussing the happenings from around the NFL and Rivera’s comments from Monday’s press conference.

When asked why the other NFC East teams were ahead of Washington in their respective rebuilds, Rivera answered, “quarterback.”

Rivera did delve into his answer, providing full context.

However, Smith saw the comments, and they didn’t sit well with the longtime NFL quarterback.

“I’m not going to lie; I had a really hard time watching that,” Smith said. “When I heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I’m not here to defend Carson Wentz. He’s had a tumultuous career and ups and downs. But this is a defensive head coach that’s absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback.”

Smith was just getting started.

“I just want to read some stats there for everybody, just to realize.,” Smith said. “Carson Wentz is fourth in the NFL in passing. The only guys ahead of him are Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Tom Brady. This is a defense that is 26th in the NFL in scoring, oh and they are also 28th in rushing offense. The blame has got to be spread around. This is a team sport. It is the ultimate team sport. How can a head coach stand up there in front of the media and utter one word, and it’s ‘quarterback’?”

It sounded like Smith had been waiting for that moment.

Anyhow, Smith is right. He’s 100% correct. This team has many issues. By the way, Rivera is the one who traded for Wentz. And in Rivera’s defense, he said he has “no regrets” trading for Wentz. But the offensive line has problems. The defense, despite all of the investments on the defensive line, still isn’t very good.

Guess who picked all of these players?

Rivera must understand that criticism comes with the territory. Fans are tired of hearing “we are close” or “this doesn’t happen overnight.” It’s past time to win. Unfortunately for the fans, this team doesn’t appear close to turning any kind of corner.

Alex Smith, Rivera’s QB in DC, sounds off: “I couldn’t believe it… this is a defensive Head Coach that is absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback” pic.twitter.com/2VPnqYAFOK — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 10, 2022

