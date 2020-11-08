Alex Smith will make his first start since 2018 when Washington faces the Lions next weekend.

Head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Giants. Smith came on in relief of Kyle Allen after Allen was carted off with an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Smith’s last start came in Week 11 of the 2018 season and it ended with him being carted out with a serious leg injury of his own. Watching Allen’s injury brought back some memories for Smith.

“Obviously a ton of emotions going on for me right then. . . . Then they bring out the aircast and the cart. I know that routine well,” Smith said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

Smith was 24-of-32 for 325 yards and a touchdown, but threw a pair of interceptions in the final minutes that dashed the Football Team’s comeback hopes.

Alex Smith will start for Washington next week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk