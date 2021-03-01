Breaking News:

J.J. Watt is signing with the Arizona Cardinals; deal is reportedly for 2 years, $31M.

Will Alex Smith start for another team in '21? Pelissero, Ross discuss QB's future

Will Washington Football Team Alex Smith start for another team in '21? NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Marc Ross discuss QB's future. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

