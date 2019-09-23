Alex Smith spotted on field prior to Redskins' Monday Night Football game

Around 10 months removed for suffering a gruesome injury against the Houston Texans, Alex Smith once again stepped foot on the FedExField, where it occurred.

Continuing to rehab and get back to his football form, Smith was seen spending some time on the field prior to the Redskins Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup with the Chicago Bears. Smith was accompanied by his wife, Elizabeth, and was even seen chatting it up with Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel.

The veteran passer appeared to be walking around pretty smoothly, with no crutches or support needed.

Smith's continued progression is a great thing to see, as it's been a long road back from the injury that took place in Week 11 of the 2018 season. This update comes just a week after he was seen in a suite at FedExField as the Redskins took on the Cowboys at home.

While there's still a ways to go in the process, Smith remains optimistic and ready for the challenge. At the end of the day, he just wants to play football again.

In the meantime, he'll continue to watch on and work with the other quarterbacks in the room, a group that he's excited about.

Being able to walk on the field again is no small feat for Smith. But now, he'll continue toward the goal of taking FedExField in his jersey and pads once again.

