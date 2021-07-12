Alex Smith sees Dak Prescott poised for a ‘huge, huge’ comeback year

Alex Smith sees Dak Prescott poised for ‘huge, huge’ comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dallas Cowboys’ franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was sidelined after just five games in 2020 after suffering a gruesome compound fracture and dislocated right ankle, but one QB familiar with injury comebacks thinks he will return better than ever.

“Dak is, I think, one of the most unique athletes in the NFL – and I really think that from like a freakish perspective,” former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith told USA Today in a recent interview. “He is such a strong, powerful, such a good athlete. So I really expect him to come back and be rolling. Then you add that on to his fortitude and mental perspective? I think he’s going to have a huge, huge year.”

Smith knows better than anyone what it takes to come back from a traumatic leg injury. He suffered a grueling recovery process -- which nearly took his life -- after sustaining a compound fracture to his tibia and fibula while suiting up for the WFT in 2018.

Two years after going down in that game at Fed Ex Field vs. the Houston Texans, Smith triumphantly returned to the field to lead Washington to an NFC East title. He earned Comeback Player of the Year and Halas Award honors. Prescott even thanked Smith for inspiring him to recover from his own injury.

"I have to thank, honestly, Alex Smith," Prescott said. "Because at that moment when you're sitting there, and you have an injury like that or you come out of surgery, to see somebody who's already done it and did it actually in worse circumstances, that allowed my mind to go straight to 'I can do this. I'm going to beat this, it's just a matter of time. What are the doctors saying? But I'm going to beat this.'"

Prescott sustained his injury in the midst of what was looking like a career year for the Mississippi State alum. To that point in Week 5, he had amassed nine touchdowns and over 1,800 yards in four games while posting a career-best 68.0 completion percentage. Dallas was unable to make up for the loss of Prescott, unsuccessfully attempting to plug the hole with Andy Dalton, former James Madison QB Ben DiNucci, and others during the 2020 campaign.

Washington will have to wait until Week 14 of the 2021 regular season to face their NFC East rival Cowboys. They’ll see each other again the day after Christmas in Week 16. If Prescott’s injury recovery goes well, those games should have major playoff implications.