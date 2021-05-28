Alex Smith says Green Bay’s treatment of Aaron Rodgers is ‘inexcusable’

Former Washington quarterback Alex Smith goes back a long way with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The pair were the top quarterbacks in the 2005 NFL draft that saw Smith go No. 1 to San Francisco.

The two have long maintained a strong respect for one another and Smith recently went on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” and discussed Rodgers and his current predicament with the Packers.

“It’s inexcusable. It’s absolutely (inexcusable), I think, how they ever got to this point,” Smith said when asked if he was surprised how ugly things are between Rodgers and Green Bay.

I mean, Aaron’s been there 16 years. What he’s given to that organization, and been there. And what happened last year in the draft — I haven’t talked to Aaron about this so I don’t want to put words in his mouth — but clearly, you watch the interview, and to hear him talk about it, it’s about the people.

The interview Smith is referring to is the one Rodgers did with former ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne.

In the interview, Rodgers made it a point to say it wasn’t about Green Bay selecting Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. But more about the people in Green Bay, the culture, and doing things the right way.

Rodgers made it known he loves his coaches, teammates and the Green Bay fans. His issue is with Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst.

The Packers treatment of Aaron Rodgers is "inexcusable," according to Alex Smith: "I don't think it's the fact they drafted Jordan Love in the first round… You were on the doorstep of the Super Bowl and don't communicate that?"

Smith agreed, it wasn’t as much about Love, but Green Bay not communicating with Rodgers before making the pick.

And I don’t think it was the fact that they drafted Jordan Love in the first round. How do you have a guy like Aaron that you don’t go make sure beforehand you aren’t going out of your way to make sure that he knows that he’s loved, that they want him there, that, ‘We may be taking a quarterback in the first round, we want to make sure you’re OK with it.

Smith knows a thing or two about his current team picking a quarterback in the first round while he is still a successful starter. Kansas City chose Patrick Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft — one year removed from Smith leading the Chiefs to a 12-4 record.

The difference? Kansas City communicated its plans to Smith and that matters.

This situation doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon and Smith is the latest to side with Rodgers in his standoff against Green Bay.