Alex Smith Returns, Dak Prescott's Season Ends

The 2020 NFL season has been wild, to say the least, and Week 5 seemed to embody the pendulum swings that are becoming the norm in football. We saw more high-scoring offenses, incredible comebacks, and massive fantasy production, then experienced some extreme lows with upsets, coaching changes, and serious injuries.

Let’s talk about the bad first and get that out of the way.

The Giants-Cowboys game in Dallas had the potential to be another high-scoring affair in a battle of two bad defenses. In a surprise twist, it was the defenses that stepped up for both teams in the first half. The Cowboys were held to a field goal on their first drive and the Giants Defense delivered the team’s second touchdown in the first quarter with a big pick-six.

In the second quarter, it was the Cowboys Defense that held the Giants to a field goal and also scored a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery. RB Ezekiel Elliott rushed in a touchdown, but the most exciting play of the first half was a “Philly Special” with WR Cedrick Wilson throwing a touchdown pass to Prescott.

Prescott was held in check in the first half, having un-Dak-like numbers heading into the third quarter. Just as he was starting to pick up the pace for the Cowboys, the unthinkable happened. Prescott came down poorly on his right ankle that was stuck underneath defensive back Logan Ryan. It was a gruesome injury and very difficult to watch. Full disclosure - I had to look away. Even worse were the heartbreaking tears in Prescott’s eyes as well as those among his teammates. Jason Garrett, the Giants’ OC and former Cowboys’ head coach, joined HC Mike McCarthy at Prescott’s side to offer his support.

Prescott was carted off of the field and sent directly to the hospital where he underwent surgery for a compound fracture and dislocation in his ankle. Prescott was playing under the Cowboys’ franchise tag after an agreement on a contract extension stalled. His future in Dallas is now up in the air.

Backup veteran QB Andy Dalton took over under center and the Cowboys pulled out a victory in what turned out to be a very exciting ending. Having Dalton at the helm was a wise choice by the Cowboys. This isn’t his first rodeo and the Cowboys could be looking at a season reminiscent of the Eagles with QB Nick Foles.

In other bad news (just a little bit more until the good stuff), after losing their fifth game, the Falcons fired both head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. This isn’t all that surprising, given their record, but owner Arthur Blank is known for being notoriously patient. For Blank and Falcons fans, though, enough was enough and something had to give. An interim head coach is set to be announced on Monday.

To round out the bad news, Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook suffered a groin injury after rushing for 65 yards and a touchdown as well as adding five receptions for 24 yards. Backup Alexander Mattison filled in for the injured Cook with 112 yards rushing, three receptions, and 24 yards. Cook finished with 19.9 points and Mattison finished with 16.6. It is likely that Mattison is already rostered in your fantasy league, but it’s possible that fantasy GMs had to drop him to make room for other players. He is a must add if he is available to claim.

Now for the good stuff.

It was a heartwarming story to help assuage the pain of Prescott’s injury. Backup veteran Alex Smith got his chance to play for the first time since his horrific leg injury in 2018. After suffering a compound fracture, Smith underwent 17 surgeries, infection, and extensive rehab to fight his way back into starting contention. Former starting QB Dwayne Haskins was demoted to the third-string during the week, and HC Ron Rivera named Kyle Allen the starter and Smith as the backup.

Allen took a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit by the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey and was taken off the field. Smith grabbed his helmet and made his 2020 debut. Although Washington lost to the Rams 30-10, the real win was seeing Smith play in the NFL. Players around the league sang his praises and it was something special to see.