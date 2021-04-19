Alex Smith retires from NFL, finishes career vs. Eagles

Alex Smith retires from NFL; last game was win over Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Alex Smith, whose comeback from a devastating leg injury inspired the entire NFL, has retired.

On his own terms.

Smith, who turns 37 next month, announced his retirement from the NFL on his Instagram account on Monday.

Smith’s final NFL appearance came in a start against the Eagles in Week 17 of the 2020 season. In a game the Eagles seemed fine losing, Washington won 20-14 to punch their ticket into the playoffs as the NFC East champions.

The former No. 1 overall pick from 2005, began his career in San Francisco but also played for Kansas City and finished his career with the Washington Football Team.

Washington traded for Smith in 2018 but in November of that season, Smith suffered a devastating leg injury that required multiple surgeries and an incredibly long recovery process.

After missing the entire 2019 season, Smith returned in 2020, playing in eight games with six starts for Washington.

In that Week 17 game against the Eagles, Smith completed 22 of 32 passes for 162 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. While he started the regular season finale for Washington, he was inactive for Washington’s playoff loss to the Bucs because of a calf injury.

Smith was later named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year. It was a no-brainer.

In his career, Smith played the Eagles eight times and had a 4-4 record. He completed 63% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

