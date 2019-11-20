Monday marked the one-year anniversary of Alex Smith's greusome leg injury, and in the 12 months since, the veteran quarterback has made tremendous strides. He's also become a helpful force for rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

On Wednesday, Haskins explained that he meets with Smith nearly every day and that he's "been a really great voice" as the rookie tries to learn how to handle the on-field and off-field demands of life in the NFL.

"I realy appreciate since him since he's been here with me trying to help me," Haskins said of Smith.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When the Redskins players got on the practice field Wednesday, some of that relationship was on display. Smith worked with Haskins, and the other Redskins quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Case Keenum, going through individual drills.

Alex Smith doing handoffs to Dwayne Haskins and the Redskins quarterbacks during individual drills pic.twitter.com/WlhrqLuYyq — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 20, 2019

It's important to note that next season Haskins and Smith are the only quarterbacks under contract with the Redskins. While it's far from a certainty Smith can get back on the field, he's obviously working hard towards that goal. It's a good thing both players are close, because next summer, they also could be competing.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Alex Smith at Redskins practice working with Dwayne Haskins (VIDEO) originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington