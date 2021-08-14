Alex Smith receives standing ovation at San Francisco Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Alex Smith cemented himself as a fan favorite in the D.C. area for his heroic comeback from a horrific leg injury for the Washington Football Team. However, he started his pro career in California, where he spent eight seasons as the signal-caller for the San Francisco 49ers.

Smith was back in San Francisco this week to take in a Giants game, and MLB fans at the ballpark praised their former QB with a standing ovation. Take a look:

Alex Smith is at Oracle Park and received a HUGE ovation 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/RfLsojkk59 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 14, 2021

Smith is a hard guy to hate. He was a great quarterback during his time in the NFL and his charity helps send foster teens to college. He just recently was hired by ESPN as an NFL analyst, adding to his already impressive résumé.

San Francisco Giants fans got their money’s worth last night as well: not only did they see their former QB in the stands, the Giants got the W over the Rockies 5-4.