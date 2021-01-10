Alex Smith officially inactive; Mike Evans, Carlton Davis active

Alex Smith officially is inactive. Washington’s starting quarterback will not play because of continued soreness in his injured right calf.

Taylor Heinicke, who took most of the first-team reps this week, will start his second career game. His first came in 2018 for Carolina.

Washington, which is playing its first playoff game since 2015, also has had Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen start games at quarterback this season.

Washington’s other inactives are linebacker Thomas Davis (knee), offensive tackle David Steinmetz, running back Lamar Miller, receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (ankle).

The Bucs will have receiver Mike Evans (knee) and cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) as expected. Both were questionable.

Tampa Bay’s inactives are quarterback Ryan Griffin, receiver Justin Watson, running back LeSean McCoy (illness), cornerback Herb Miller, offensive guard Aaron Stinnie, tight end Antony Auclair and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter.

