Alex Smith is 'not worried about opinions' on who should be the starting QB

Smith is 'not worried about opinions' on who should be QB1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the Washington Football Team sitting at 2-6 and Kyle Allen likely out for the remainder of the season, there are plenty of reasons for head coach Ron Rivera to turn back to Dwayne Haskins as the team's starting quarterback.

But for now, that starting job belongs to Alex Smith, who will be making his first NFL start in nearly two years after suffering that gruesome leg injury in November of 2018.

Smith, who never is lacking confidence, was asked on Wednesday why he feels he should be the starter for the Burgundy and Gold over Haskins moving forward.

"I get paid to play quarterback. I’m going to do whatever’s asked of me," Smith said. "I feel like I’m ready to roll. I’m confident in that, and obviously, that’s the coach’s decision to make and the coaches’ decisions to make. We’re players. We go out and play. This is a team sport."

Smith admitted he has heard the outside noise and those calling for Haskins to play over him.

But the 36-year-old, who many thought would never play football again nearly two years ago, is not focused on any of those opinions outside of Ashburn.

"Obviously, things change," Smith said. "Certainly, injuries and the way that they’ve gone, things like that. I got the opportunity this week, and I’m going to make the most of it. That’s my plan. I’m not worried about anything else. I’m not worried about opinions here or there."

Download and Subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

When Smith replaced Allen last week against New York, he -- at times -- played well. Smith threw for 325 yards in the game -- the most he's thrown for in a Washington uniform -- and connected with Terry McLaurin on an incredible 68-yard touchdown.

However, it was the three interceptions -- including a pair that came late in the fourth quarter -- that crushed any hopes for a Washington comeback against the Giants.

Story continues

The veteran quarterback has seen it all through his 14-year career and knows he has to play better moving forward if he wants to keep his job. Rivera hasn't ruled out the possibility of Haskins getting another shot down the line this season, either.

But for now, Smith is focused on just one thing: beating the Detroit Lions this coming Sunday.

"I’m doing what I can to go out there and try to win a football game," he said.