There was optimism about Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith‘s chances of playing early this week, but his calf injury has proven to be too big a hurdle.

Smith has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was not seen working during the open portion of Friday’s practice either.

Dwayne Haskins will get the start in Smith’s place. He went 7-of-12 for 51 yards in relief of Smith last week. That was Haskins’ first playing time since being benched after the first four games of the season.

Head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this week that he was confident that Haskins would be ready to go if needed. He’s needed and we’ll see if Rivera’s faith was well placed come Sunday.

Alex Smith will not play on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk