Not only has the Washington Football Team benched quarterback Dwayne Haskins, but he’s not even second string anymore.

Kyle Allen will start on Sunday against the Rams and Alex Smith will back him up, according to NFL Network.

Dwayne Haskins, the 2019 first-round draft pick who started the first four games of the season, has been demoted to third string.

Smith hasn’t played since suffering a devastating leg injury two years ago, but he’s now in line for a return, if Allen struggles or gets hurt. It’s a great story for Smith, a puzzling story for Haskins, and an indication that everything is wide open in Washington.

Alex Smith moves up depth chart, will back up Kyle Allen with Dwayne Haskins third originally appeared on Pro Football Talk