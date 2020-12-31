Alex Smith was back to work with the first team at Washington’s practice on Thursday, but the quarterback didn’t do enough work to be considered a full participant.

Smith was listed as limited in the session, which still marked a step in the right direction after he didn’t participate at all on Wednesday. Friday will bring another practice and an injury designation that will provide further insight into his chances of starting against the Eagles on Sunday night.

Taylor Heinicke will start if Smith, who has missed two games with a calf injury, is unable to play.

The Football Team practiced without running back Antonio Gibson (toe) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) for the second straight day, but Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Gibson is just getting rest. Linebacker Thomas Davis (knee) was also out of practice ahead of what he announced will be his final regular season game as an active player.

Alex Smith limited at practice, Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk