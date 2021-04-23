Alex Smith, Julian Edelman Hang Up Cleats

Nick Mensio
·6 min read
The 2020 Comeback Player of the Year, Alex Smith decided to hang up his cleats earlier this week. Smith was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 draft and started 167 career games, overcoming a season-ending shoulder injury in 2008 and miraculously working back from a gruesome broken leg in 2018 that required 17(!) surgeries. He missed all of 2019, beat an infection in the leg, and went on to start six games for Washington last season, going 5-1 under center and guiding the Football Team to an NFC East title and playoff berth. Smith, 36, was later released by Washington this offseason as the team moved in a different direction with Ryan Fitzpatrick. Smith garnered some interest from the Bears and Jaguars, but there were still major concerns with his leg and medical checks. Smith chose to retire instead of settling for a backup job. Smith made the playoffs six times, once with the 49ers, four times with Andy Reid’s Chiefs pre-Patrick Mahomes, and last year in D.C., but Smith was never much more than a game manager. He made a good living in the NFL and rides out on top after all he went through with his leg. Smith threw for 199 career touchdowns and ran for 15 more on the ground.

Smith wasn’t the only notable player to retire over the last week or so. Patriots legend Julian Edelman called it quits after 12 seasons in Foxboro. The former seventh-round pick and small-school quarterback at Kent State made his hay as a playoff hero alongside Tom Brady, posting a career 118-1,442-5 line across 19 postseason appearances, winning Super Bowl MVP in 2018. Edelman played so hard as a slot receiver that he could rarely seem to stay healthy for a full 16-game schedule. But the three times he did manage to appear in all 16 contests, Edelman posted 1,000 yards each year. There’s some talk of Edelman having a Hall of Fame resume, but that could be a stretch. He’ll surely go into the Patriots Ring of Honor, however. Edelman turns 35 next month, and New England moves forward with a wideout group led by Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and Jakobi Meyers ahead of the draft next weekend.

Cardinals Pair Conner with Edmonds

After the Cardinals let Kenyan Drake walk as a free agent, the Cardinals settled on a one-year, prove-it deal with James Conner. 26 next month, Conner teams with Chase Edmonds in the current state of the Arizona backfield. Plodder Conner is a definite hit to Edmonds’ 2021 fantasy outlook. Even though Conner is on the books for just $1.75 million, he’s very likely to handle early-down carries and is the favorite for goal-line work. The Cardinals fed Drake 35 carries inside the 10-yard line last season to only three for Edmonds. Those 35 carries for Drake led the league from inside 10 yards, so if Conner does land that role for the Cardinals, he would absolutely be on the RB3/FLEX map at the very least. Edmonds is a candidate to be overdrafted, and Conner can likely be had in the later rounds of fantasy drafts.

Burrow On Track for Week 1

Recovering from a torn ACL and MCL suffered last Week 11, 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow is reportedly ahead of schedule and on track to play Week 1. Among the league leaders in pass attempts at the time of his injury, Burrow’s arrow is screaming upward in an offense flush with playmaking talent and in prime position to add to it with the No. 5 overall pick next week. Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Joe Mixon are great weapons to have at one’s disposal, and coach Zac Taylor showed he wasn’t afraid to let Burrow drop back and sling the rock as a rookie. If the Bengals can protect Burrow a little better with an offensive line that should continue to gel, Burrow will have an outside shot at top-12 fantasy numbers at the position.

Quarterback & Running Back Quick Slants

Broncos GM George Paton emphasized he wants competition for Drew Lock this summer. Denver is a candidate to trade up in next weekend’s draft. … Clemson QB and presumed No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) resumed throwing earlier this month. … The 49ers signed RB Wayne Gallman. After filling in adequately for injured Saquon Barkley last season, Gallman slides in as competition for Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. The Niners will again use multiple backs. … San Francisco is reportedly leaning toward Alabama QB Mac Jones with the No. 3 overall pick next week. … The Eagles have refused to commit to sophomore Jalen Hurts as their starter, with coach Nick Sirriani saying there will be a competition this summer. We’ll have to see what the Eagles do in the draft. … Despite already having Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette, the Bucs signed Giovani Bernard to a one-year deal. Bernard is expected to handle pass-game work, which will be a big hit to Fournette’s fantasy cap after he filled that role last season. … Seahawks re-signed QB Geno Smith. He’s been backing up Russell Wilson for the past couple seasons but is one of the shakier backups in football. … There’s word Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond could “sneak” into the back of the first round of the draft. … Free agent RB Adrian Peterson wants to sign with a contender. … Washington waived RB Bryce Love. He’s never been the same since tearing his ACL in 2019. … Steelers beat writers expect the team to consider using their first-round pick on a running back after James Conner was let go as a free agent. … Raiders waived QB Kyle Sloter. … The Falcons cut RB Ito Smith. With Todd Gurley still unsigned, Atlanta heads into the draft with newcomer Mike Davis atop the depth chart, followed by third-year pro Qadree Ollison.

Wide Receiver & Tight End Quick Slants

Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson signed his RFA tender and will slide back in as a sub-package depth option. … Former Washington and 49ers TE Jordan Reed announced his retirement after eight seasons. Always battling some sort of injury, mainly concussions, Reed never played a full 16-game season in the NFL but was one of the premier playmaking tight ends in his Washington career. … Bears signed deep threat specialist WR Marquise Goodwin after he sat out last season due to COVID concerns. … Washington signed TE Sammis Reyes. The former college basketball player stands 6’6/260 and has never played organized football. He’s obviously a long-term project. … WR and return man Cordarrelle Patterson signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Falcons. … Texans signed depth TE Antony Auclair.

Recommended Stories

  • Rose Namajunas on reclaiming UFC title: ‘When I do my best, I am the best’

    Former women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is out to reclaim the title against current champ Zhang Weili at UFC 261.

  • 2021 NFL draft: 4 prospects for the Steelers to avoid in the 1st round

    Here are four guys Pittsburgh should pass on in the first round.

  • Rockets eliminated from playoffs as NBA’s longest active streak ends

    Houston had made the playoffs in eight straight years. With the Rockets eliminated, Portland and Toronto now own the NBA's longest streak.

  • Ron Rivera was “scared to death” to play Alex Smith, who found coaches’ attitudes “patronizing”

    Alex Smith was recognized as the Comeback Player of the Year for recovering from a devastating leg injury and returning to quarterback Washington to the playoffs last season. But while the story was unfolding, he and his coaches did not see eye to eye. Specifically, Smith says that he grew frustrated by the coaching staff [more]

  • Tampa Bay QB Brady slams league's expanded jersey number rule

    NFL owners approved six rules changes on Wednesday, including one to expand jersey number options for certain positions because of larger practice squads. Number restrictions help coaches and players identify formations of opposing teams, and the new scheme, which allows any defensive back to wear 1-49, any linebacker to wear 1-59 and 90-99 among other possibilities, did not sit well with Brady. "Good luck trying to block the right people now!" the seven-time Super Bowl champion wrote on Instagram with an image of the new numbering scheme.

  • Chris Paul passes Magic Johnson on all-time assists list in wild overtime win against Bucks

    With 13 assists on Monday night, Chris Paul moved past Magic Johnson into fifth on the NBA's all-time assists list

  • UFC 261 fans not required to wear masks | COVID-19 Precautions

    On Tuesday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced two partnerships to assist in fan safety for those attending Saturday's UFC 261 pay-per-view. The event sold out the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. in minutes. The event represents the first, sold out, major sporting event with full capacity at an indoor arena in the United States since the pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 fans is expected. The fight promotion has partnered with CLEAR and their Health Pass to connect fan identity with a securely linked, confidential COVID-related health questionnaire. All ticket holders are required to complete this questionnaire in advance. Ticket holders who opt not to use the electronic version of CLEAR will be directed to a kiosk outside of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to complete a hard copy of the health questionnaire. Jorge Masvidal not worried about ‘coward’ Kamaru Usman in UFC 261 rematch Depending on their COVID-related health information, fans are issued a red or green notification on their Health Pass app. Ticket holders who receive a red notification will not be permitted entry and will be advised to seek medical guidance, as well as information on how to obtain a refund. Along with CLEAR, UFC has also partnered with O2 Industries to provide face coverings, free of charge, to the fans attending. Fans will be offered the face coverings by UFC event staff as they enter each arena. UFC encourages fans to wear face masks at the event, but masks are not mandatory. UFC and O2 Industries are also partnering to donate more than 5,000 Tactical Respirator I (TRI) premium respirators to the American Red Cross for their use as needed in emergency situations. UFC 261 features three world title bouts. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, while women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili puts her belt on the line against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. The third title bout on the fight card features women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko facing former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

  • Soccer-Premier League tells Big Six execs to leave committees: Sky Sports

    Premier League Chief Excutive Richard Masters had approached executives from Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City on Wednesday asking them to relinquish their positions on working groups, Sky Sports said. Tottenham Hotspur are not represented on any of the Premier League's key committees.

  • Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammates lined up for photos with him after Copa del Rey title (video)

    Lionel Messi won his 35th trophy. But it was trophy No. 1 for a score of teammates.

  • Williamson scores 23, helps Pelicans rout Magic 135-100

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Zion Williamson scored 23 points in 23 minutes in his first game against Orlando, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Magic 135-100 on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Brandon Ingram added 29 points and the Pelicans got double-figure scoring from six players. Eric Bledsoe chipped in 15 points by hitting five 3-pointers.

  • Larry Nance Jr. with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls

    Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/21/2021

  • PFF examines Vikings’ dream scenario at pick 14

    This pick would be a huge win for the Vikings considering their struggles on the offensive line.

  • Anthony Davis plans to return for Lakers Thursday vs. Mavs

    Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis said he plans to return to the court Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks as long as he feels ready the day of the game. The Lakers listed Davis as questionable for the contest. Davis has missed two-plus months of the season with a calf injury that he described to reporters Wednesday as a "ripping" feeling when he aggravated it Feb. 14 against the Denver Nuggets.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Zach Wilson has reportedly reached out to former Jets QBs about playing in New York

    Zach Wilson has already begun reaching out to former Jets QBs to pick their brains about playing in the spotlight of the Big Apple, per NFL Network.

  • Celtics mourn Terrence Clarke's tragic passing after game vs. Suns

    The Celtics took time to acknowledge the loss of Kentucky basketball player and Dorcester native Terrence Clarke on Thursday night.

  • LA star Davis returns as Mavs lose Porzingis in 115-110 win

    Anthony Davis is back for the Los Angeles Lakers. Now the Dallas Mavericks have to see how long they might without their big man, Kristaps Porzingis. Luka Doncic scored 30 points, leading the Mavericks to a 115-110 victory over the Lakers on Thursday night as Davis was rusty after missing 30 games with right calf and heel issues, the longest absence of the eight-time All-Star's career.

  • Orlando Brown Jr. trade talks ‘heating up’

    The Baltimore Ravens could soon come to a solution in the Orlando Brown Jr. saga, as Josina Anderson reports talks are 'heating up'

  • Tom Brady warns that new jersey rule will “make for a lot of bad football”

    The Chiefs wanted to revolutionize the universe of jersey numbers available to players. The quarterback who beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV doesn’t like that very much. “Good luck trying to block the right people now!” Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted on Instagram. “[G]oing to make for a lot of bad football.” It possibly [more]

  • LeBron James on Knicks' resurgence: 'The league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning'

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James weighed in on the New York Knicks' resurgence

  • Alex Smith says Washington Football Team coaching staff was 'patronizing' during comeback

    Alex Smith inspired many with his comeback for the Washington Football Team, but the quarterback took issue with his coaches' approach.