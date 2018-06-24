Alex Smith: Jamison Crowder “so easy to read as a quarterback”

Alex Smith spent the last few months getting to know the receivers he’ll be working with in Washington this season and he came away with good feelings about what Jamison Crowder brings to the offense.

Smith praised Crowder’s instincts and vision on the field, which have helped him to 192 catches over his first three seasons in the league and should lead to quite a few more this season based on Smith’s read of the wideout.

“He’s so easy to read as a quarterback,” Smith said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “Such great body control, body language. He sees defenses well and it’s hardest to do that in between the hashes. You get so many looks and leverages and you have to handle all those things. He’s decisive and he’s so friendly. He’s always coming back to the ball, always working for you. Those are things you know as a quarterback come crunch time that here’s a guy who will constantly work his tail off to get open. He wants the ball. You love that as a quarterback.”

The feeling is mutual — Crowder said Smith “knows how to see defenses, see different coverages” — and Crowder said he’s over a “frustrating” hamstring injury that limited him at times last season. If all of that continues through the summer, Crowder should be a busy man come the regular season.