Alex Smith injures leg, questionable to return in Washington-49ers game

Smith injures leg, ex-49ers QB questionable vs. former team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Alex Smith certainly had Sunday marked on his calendar as his Washington Football Team faced the 49ers.

Smith's 49ers career, and miraculous comeback, both have been well documented. Unfortunately for Smith, he left Sunday's game early with a leg injury and is considered questionable to return. The injury was to his surgically-repaired right leg.

#WASvsSF INJURY UPDATE

Alex Smith (leg) questionable to return. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) December 13, 2020

Smith exited in the second quarter. He was seen moving around Washington's sideline and had a heating pad around his right ankle when sitting down.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick by the 49ers completed eight of his 19 pass attempts for 57 yards, no touchdowns and threw one interception before coming out of the game. He was only sacked once.

Dwayne Haskins, Washington's top draft pick from 2019, replaced Smith and led the Football Team to a field goal to open the second half.

This is Smith's second time facing the 49ers. He lost to them as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014.