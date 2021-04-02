Alex Smith to Houston? Why one NFL Network analyst thinks so originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the Deshaun Watson saga wages on, the ultimate outcome could have an impact on the future of a particular former Washington quarterback.

As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday, in a world where Watson isn't with the Texans next season, Alex Smith is a name to look out for with the Texans.

"If Watson is not a member of the Texans this fall, whether it is via trade, a suspension, or he simply doesn't show up because he does not want to be in Houston, the Texans did sign another quarterback in Tyrod Taylor, but don't rule out the possibility that Houston also could pursue signing Alex Smith," Pelissero said.

"Smith has a history with new Houston head coach David Culley, they were together for four years back in Kansas City, Smith still thinks he can be a starter in the league, he wants a chance to compete and there's just not that many places that he can go right now and have that opportunity."

Watson's future in Houston is unknown: He made it known that he wants out of Houston after the 2020 season, but the team seemed to refuse to budge. Complicating matters, last month, a number of women accused him of sexual misconduct.

These are all serious issues for Watson and the Texans, much more than football.

At the QB position, the team already has Taylor, but Smith would be a stable backup at the very least and could compete for the starting job as well.

"If Smith did eventually land in Houston, that would be quite a development in his saga," Pelissero said. "Remember, Smith's catastrophic leg injury back in 2018 came against the Texans."

Smith made six starts for Washington in 2020, threw for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. The stats aren't that great, but Washington went 5-1 with Smith as a starter. His play helped turn their season around after Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen led the team to a 2-6 start.

After the 2020 season, Washington waived Smith and moved forward with Taylor Heinicke and Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.