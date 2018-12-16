Alex Smith finally out of hospital; his wife sends thank-you message via Instagram

The most recent report about Washington quarterback Alex Smith’s health is encouraging. A little more than a week ago, word broke that Smith was dealing with a post-operative infection in his leg after surgery to repair the broken tibia and fibula he suffered on Nov. 18. (Getty Images)

Washington quarterback Alex Smith was released from the hospital, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and John Keim reported on Sunday morning.

Smith, who broke his leg in a Week 11 loss against the Houston Texans, spent days in the hospital undergoing multiple surgeries on his right leg.

After he underwent surgery to repair his fibula and tibia, Smith suffered a leg infection. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that doctors removed tissue to clear the infection. After Smith was released from the hospital, his wife thanked family, friends, doctors, nurses, and Washington on Instagram.





Smith can finally focus on recovering from the gruesome leg injury and the long road to recovery.

If he can’t return from injury, Washington would surrender $20.4 million in salary-cap space in 2019 and $21.4 million in 2020. The team will have only $20 million in space available this offseason.

Washington needs to come up with QB contingency plans because it does not have a decent one on the roster. After Smith went down with his injury, backup quarterback Colt McCoy took the helm – but he broke his leg against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.

Now, Washington has Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson on its roster. Sanchez started against the New York Giants in Week 14, but head coach Jay Gruden benched him for throwing multiple interceptions. Johnson finished the game, throwing for 195 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Before Week 14, Johnson hadn’t played in an NFL game since 2013. He did just enough for Gruden to name him team’s starter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

They can’t depend on Sanchez and Johnson in the future. And since franchise quarterbacks rarely hit the open market, Washington may have to find Smith’s successor in the 2019 NFL draft.

This will be a long offseason for Washington.

