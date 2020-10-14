Alex Smith the heavy favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Alex Smith's story continues to grow after what he did Sunday.

Smith is now the favorite to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year after playing his first game Sunday since his horrific leg injury back in 2018. Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet,

Smith had NFL Twitter dealing with all kinds of emotions when he stepped on the field against the Rams, won't be the starter this week as long as Kyle Allen is ready to play, but it's clear just taking a snap is enough of an accomplishment given his road back.

Here's the top five:

Alex Smith -400

Ben Roethlisberger +420

Cam Newton +420

Aldon Smith +1400

JJ Watt +2000

Smith replaced Allen late in the second quarter against Los Angeles, and played the entire second half, completing 9 of 17 passes for 37 yards in his first game Nov. 18, 2018, when he broke the fibula and tibia in his right leg.