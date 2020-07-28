If Alex Smith gets cleared for football, does he become the starting QB?

Alex Smith's comeback story already hit incredible levels, but the Hollywood ending might still emerge.

Washington Football head coach Ron Rivera explained that if Smith gets cleared for football action then he will get to compete for the starting quarterback job.

"We compete. I mean that is the truth of the matter," Rivera said when asked what happens when Smith gets fully cleared.

"We got a bit of good news that he passed the physical. As far as his doctors were concerned, he could resume football activity, and now, he's got to pass the football physical for us. And if that happens, again, I think this is a guy that becomes part of our equation. It's the truth of the matter. He'll be part of a competition going forward."

For anyone that saw the brutal broken leg Smith sustained back in November 2018, to even discuss a return to the football field seems insane. That the possibility has become so real is even more impressive.

Smith's perseverance and commitment to his recovery has been incredible. Incredible.

But for the Burgundy and Gold, the situation at quarterback becomes very interesting if Smith actually gets cleared to play football.

The organization drafted Dwayne Haskins 15th overall in 2019, and despite some ugly play early on in his rookie season, he impressed late. Haskins looks to be in line to take over as the starting quarterback, and if he falters, Rivera traded for Kyle Allen this offseason. Allen started 12 games last year for the Panthers, most of them while Rivera was coaching, and the third-year passer already knows offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system.

Rivera said that Haskins and Allen are in an open competition now for the starting job. Even if that's just coach speak and Haskins is leading the race, Smith would change that competition significantly.

Smith is an accomplished NFL player. He's been to Pro Bowls and playoff games. It would be quite hard to envision a scenario where he's not the best QB of the group with Haskins and Allen, but if Rivera is focused on a long-term rebuild in Washington, does playing Smith serve that purpose. He's 36 and while he's under contract through the 2022 season, this is the final year of his deal with guaranteed money.

The Alex Smith story is incredible and he deserves loud praise for his tenacity in recovery. That said, if Smith actually gets back on the field, it creates quite a conundrum for Rivera and the Washington team.

