With Alex Smith on the field, Logan Thomas the likely emergency QB

With Alex Smith back, Logan Thomas the likely emergency QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The unthinkable happened Sunday when Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen went out late in the second quarter with an injury.

That meant Alex Smith returned to the field.

The veteran quarterback had not played since a gruesome broken leg suffered nearly two years ago, but he got back in and completed his first pass. He also took a hit and got sacked, which so many feared to see, and popped up and jogged back to the bench.

With Allen out and Smith on the field, it's assumed that tight end Logan Thomas is the team's emergency quarterback. Earlier this week Thomas was asked about that role, as he played QB in college at Virginia Tech and early in his NFL career before converting to tight end.

Asked Logan Thomas if he's the "emergency" quarterback. He said nobody has told him that but he's made assumptions.



"It's been that way everywhere I've been." — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 9, 2020

Dwayne Haskins was inactive for the Week 5 game after starting the first four games of the season. Haskins wasn't even at FedsExField as he was dealing with a stomach illness and was told by the team to stay home since he wouldn't be dressing anyway.