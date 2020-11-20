Alex Smith’s family trolled him after 3 INT game vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After entering the game in relief for an injured Kyle Allen, the comeback story for Alex Smith continued against the New York Giants. Smith was able to lead Washington from behind, until Giants' defensive backs Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan, picked off Smith in his final two drives, giving New York the 23-20 victory.

Despite the total of three picks Smith had at FedEx Field, it was a career day for him finishing 24 of 32 for 325 yards with one touchdown. And not to mention a continuation of that whole miraculous comeback story.

But coming home that night from the game, Smith told USA TODAY's Mike Jones on his Football Jones podcast that his family was only focused on one thing: That interception.

Their big question for him: Who were you throwing to?

"It's no longer just this happy to be out there," he said of his family's response. "It was what were you doing?”

So now that the comeback is complete, this fan base and Smith’s family isn’t letting him off the hook anytime soon. He continues to lead a Washington team that is both rebuilding and fighting for the NFC East.

Let’s hope when he comes home this Sunday vs. the Bengals, it’s nothing but smiles and celebration at the Smith household.