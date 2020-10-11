Alex Smith completes miracle comeback from broken leg originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Nearly two years after a gruesome leg injury that almost cost his life, Alex Smith returned to the football field for the Washington Football Team.

Smith entered the game in the second quarter against the Rams after starter Kyle Allen suffered an injury while rushing for a first down attempt.

Alex Smith completes his first pass with his family in attendance. #WashingtonFootball



📺: #LARvsWAS on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/BGCKhfX8uY pic.twitter.com/CevNBQXQTS — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020

A fifteen-year veteran Smith had not played since November 2018 when he suffered a compound fracture of his tibia and fibula. The injury required 17 surgeries and Smith dealt with numerous infections on the wound.

His return is a triumph of medical science and personal perseverance as most people never expected Smith to play again.

He’s the third quarterback to play for Washington this season.

Dwayne Haskins began the year as the starter but got benched after four games. Haskins was the team’s first-round pick in 2019 and now his future with the organization looks highly questionable.

After Haskins, Washington turned to Kyle Allen. The team traded for Allen this offseason to compete with Haskins, but due to COVID-closures, the training camp and preseason QB battle never played out.