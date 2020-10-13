Alex Smith “didn’t want to scare the hell out of” Dak Prescott after injury

Washington quarterback Alex Smith was just getting home last Sunday after making his first game appearance since 2018 when he saw Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott go down with a serious ankle injury.

Smith’s interest in what was going on with Prescott went beyond being a member of a rival NFC East team. Smith said on The Dan Patrick Show that he and Prescott have some coaches in common and has followed his career as a result.

Smith also has first-hand knowledge of what it’s like to go down with a major leg injury and said he hopes to talk to Prescott about his experience, although he said he’s giving it a bit of time because he doesn’t want to freak the Cowboys quarterback out.

“I feel like I’ve become a little bit of an expert with the lower leg, so I knew it looked like his ankle immediately,” Smith said. “For me, yeah, I’ve been thinking about him a lot. I’ve checked up on him through our mutual friends to see how he’s doing. I thought a lot about shooting him a text, but part of me also didn’t want to scare the hell out of him by shooting him a text and getting him thinking he might be headed down this road. I’ll let the infection risk kind of get out of the way and hopefully reach out here soon.”

Smith is set to return to backup duty this week as long as Kyle Allen is healthy enough to play, so Prescott won’t be the only quarterback Smith is advising in the coming days.

