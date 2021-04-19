Alex Smith announces retirement via stirring Instagram video

The remarkable comeback of Alex Smith was one of — actually, the best — story of the 2020 NFL season.

Now, the curtain drops on the career of the former No. 1 draft pick out of Utah.

On Monday, Smith announced his retirement via a stirring Instagram video.

“Two years ago I was sitting in a wheelchair, staring at my mangled leg, wondering if I’d ever be able to go on a walk with my wife again or play games with my kids in the yard. Putting my helmet back on was the furthest thing from my mind,” Smith narrated in a video that featured shots of him rehabbing from the compound leg fracture he suffered on a sack on Nov. 18, 2018 against the Texans.

“Then on a routine play, I nearly lost everything. But football wouldn’t let me give up because I know this isn’t just a game, not just what happens between those white lines on a Sunday afternoon. It’s about the challenges, the commitment they require, it’s about how hard and how far you can push yourself and the bond between the 53 guys in the locker room,” Smith said in the video that was posted to Instagram.

“Even though I have plenty of snaps left in me, after 16 years of giving this game everything I got, I can’t wait to see what else is possible.”

Smith played for Washington in 2020 and was released by the team in the offseason.

He played seven seasons in San Francisco, then went to Kansas City for five before completing his career with Washington.

Smith was the quarterback of the Chiefs when Patrick Mahomes was the backup in the eventual Super Bowl MVP’s rookie season.

In his career, Smith threw for 35,650 yards and 199 touchdowns with 109 interceptions.