Alex Smith announces retirement from the NFL, 1 season after inspiring comeback

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Football Team reacts during the second quarter of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Quarterback Alex Smith, who completed an inspiring comeback in 2020 after a devastating leg injury, announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday. The 16-year veteran posted a heartwarming video on Instagram to make it official.

Smith narrated the video himself, recalling his journey in the NFL from draft day to his injury and his comeback. He thanked the fans his fellow players from the three teams he suited up for: the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Football Team.

