Alex Smith announces retirement

After putting together one of the most inspiring injury comebacks in recent memory in 2020, quarterback Alex Smith is finally hanging up his cleats, the 36-year-old passer announced Monday.

Smith broke his right tibia and fibula in a game with the Washington Football Team in November 2018, and it took 17 subsequent surgeries to fight an infection and save his leg from amputation. He returned in 2020, starting six games and tossing for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns, and eight picks on the year. Despite lackluster numbers, the Football Team was 5-1 with him starting under center.

Smith was released by Washington earlier this offseason, and Jags coach Urban Meyer (who coached Smith in college at Utah) reportedly made a run on signing the veteran quarterback. Instead, Jacksonville eventually signed C.J. Beathard from San Francisco.

With Smith’s decision to retire, it seems the chances of a Meyer-Smith reunion would have to be through the former quarterback joining his staff — if coaching is something Smith wants to chase. He ends his career as the No. 27 all-time passer with 35,650 yards through the air.