Alex Smith admitted wearing throwback uniforms reminded him of leg injury

Alex Smith admitted throwback uniforms reminded him of injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the first time in over two years, Alex Smith earned a victory as the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team. The win over Cincinnati also came with the team sporting throwback jerseys, a uniform it breaks out once a year for the annual "homecoming" game.

That throwback fit is the same uniform Smith wore on Nov. 18, 2018 against the Houston Texans, the infamous game where the veteran quarterback suffered a life-threatening leg injury.

Knowing all week that Washington was going to wear its throwback jerseys this Sunday, Smith admitted afterward that it was "eerie" putting that uniform back on.

"Yeah, weird all week," Smith said postgame. "You knew, obviously, when I was in the equipment room all week, you saw the jerseys up. I'm such a big fan of these jerseys and have been and was two years ago."

Then, the quarterback delivered a line that neatly described the reality of wearing those throwbacks.

"The last time I wore them, I had them cut off me in the ambulance," Smith said.

Smith's injury is well documented, and his recovery is nothing short of remarkable. Two years later, he's once again the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team, a club that can retake first place in the lowly NFC East with a win on Thanksgiving Day against Dallas this Thursday.

"So fun to be where I am now. Obviously, grateful for that, to be out there playing and wearing them," Smith said. "It was great to get a win. Yeah, but eerie, the week before Thanksgiving and same unis, so obviously grateful to be here today."

While Smith left the victory healthy, Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow had to be carted off the field with a left knee injury. He later confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the season.

Having been in Burrow's shoes before, Smith offered his best wishes to the Bengals passer.

"I'm feeling for him. Any time there is an injury to anybody and you see the cart come out, you're obviously wishing and hoping for the best," Smith said. "You don't know what it is from afar but he's a quarterback, young kid with a really, really bright future that's been playing really well this year. You're just hoping it isn't serious. So, tough to see."