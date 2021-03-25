Alex Singleton under contract for 2021 season after signing exclusive rights tender

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Philadelphia Eagles have quietly gone about keeping three key players in the fold after tending exclusive rights free agent Alex Singleton per Over The Cap.

A key member of the Eagles defense in 2020, Singleton has signed his deal and will make $850,000.

Singleton recorded 120 tackles (75 solo), two sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown in 2020 and should be a key member of Jonathan Gannon’s defense in Philadelphia.

List

How signing Joe Flacco impacts the Philadelphia Eagles' draft plans

Related

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert lands in the top-20 of a ranking of potential 2022 NFL free agents

Eagles could be looking to add a CB to the roster

Joe Flacco on competition at the QB position; Mentoring Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles showing interest in Jets free agent LB Neville Hewitt

Why Florida TE Kyle Pitts will be even better in the NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton signs ERFA tender

    Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton has signed his ERFA tender and will be back for cheap in 2021. By Dave Zangaro

  • Eubanks Raves About The Way Harbaugh Has Prepared His Players For The NFL

    Former Michigan Wolverines football tight end Nick Eubanks had a solid career during his five years in Ann Arbor (578 yards and six touchdowns), but never quite developed into a consistently dangerous pass-catching threat. Part of the problem was due to inconsistent quarterback play, with then-redshirt sophomore Wilton Speight manning the job when Eubanks was a freshman in 2016, before a plethora of signal-callers saw action over the next several years, including John O’Korn, Brandon Peters, Shea Patterson and Joe Milton. “Playing with different quarterbacks is a challenge because of the timing,” Eubanks explained this afternoon on a Zoom call with reporters while discussing U-M’s Pro Day tomorrow.

  • Tyrone Crawford retires after nine NFL seasons

    Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons with the Cowboys. Coach Mike McCarthy announced Crawford’s decision Thursday. Crawford, 31, is an unrestricted free agent. He appeared in 16 games, starting three, in 2020 and finished with 17 tackles, two sacks and 13 quarterback pressures. Crawford had several injuries that slowed [more]

  • Jalen Hurts displaying improved release while working with QB coach Quincy Avery

    Jalen Hurts displaying improved release while working with QB coach Quincy Avery

  • Takeo Spikes: 'No question' Washington should draft Micah Parsons, if available

    If Micah Parsons slips in the first round of the NFL Draft, former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes thinks Washington should pounce on the opportunity to take him.

  • Robert Spillane re-signs with Steelers

    The Steelers tendered linebacker Robert Spillane as an exclusive rights free agent earlier this month and that didn’t leave Spillane with too many options about how to proceed this offseason. Spillane had the choice of signing the tender and playing for the Steelers in 2021 or playing for no one because the presence of the [more]

  • Mike McCarthy: Things still fluid with Aldon Smith

    Reports on Wednesday indicated the Cowboys will not re-sign Aldon Smith this offseason, but head coach Mike McCarthy sent a different message at his Thursday press conference. McCarthy was asked why the team decided to move on without the pass rusher and he said that they have not made that decision. He said that he [more]

  • How signing Joe Flacco impacts the Philadelphia Eagles’ draft plans

    With the Eagles signing Joe Flacco to a one-year deal, the team is unlikely to target a quarterback in the NFL Draft.

  • Phillies make some roster decisions, more coming

    The Phillies granted two more players who were not going to make the opening day roster their releases on Thursday. By Jim Salisbury

  • Jalen Hurts predicted to be the Philadelphia Eagles’ breakout player in 2021

    Jalen Hurts predicted to be Eagles' breakout player in 2021

  • Stan Wawrinka out a ‘few weeks’ after foot surgery

    Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka has undergone surgery for an injury to his left foot.

  • What happened to every Chicago Bears QB drafted in the first round?

    Mitchell Trubisky is now a backup for the Buffalo Bills — another Chicago Bears first-round QB gone to waste. What happened to the others?

  • Tobias Harris says Sixers superstar Joel Embiid is 100% the MVP

    Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris says Joel Embiid is the definite MVP of 2021.

  • Report: Thunder trade guard George Hill to Sixers at the trade deadline

    The Sixers have acquired guard George Hill from the Thunder as part of a three-team trade, according to Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski. The Thunder are receiving guard Austin Rivers, center Tony Bradley and two second-round picks while the Knicks are receiving wing Terrance Ferguson, who was traded from OKC to Philly in the offseason. Philadelphia gets Hill and Knicks forward Ignas Brazdeikis. Hill averaged 11.8 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 38.6% from 3 in the 14 games he played with the Thunder before undergoing thumb surgery in late January. Hill adds another element as a playmaker and a shooter for Philadelphia

  • NFL draft: Penn State's Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh put on pro-day showcases

    Parsons had a banner workout. But what the bigger Oweh did was even more mind-boggling.

  • What Happened To Nash Bridges’ Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda?

    A lot of people are wondering where the car is today.

  • NCAA Tournament upsets in store? Here are five bold predictions for Sweet 16 of March Madness

    This March Madness has been historically unpredictable. Will that mayhem continue in the men's NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16?

  • NBA betting: MVP race is wide open following injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid

    Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.

  • NFL: Favre says he wanted to kill himself after quitting painkillers

    Favre became dependant on painkillers while dealing with injuries in 1994. "I was as low as I possibly could be," Favre said on an episode of his podcast. Favre began his career with the Atlanta Falcons in 1991 before moving to the Packers, where he established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time during a 16-season spell.

  • UFC Vegas 22 bonuses: Four knockouts bring home $50,000

    With several to choose from, knockouts ruled the night when the UFC Vegas 22 bonuses were announced on Saturday. There were six knockouts to choose from, so officials opted to forego a Fight of the Night bonus in order to award four Performance of the Night honors. Each bonus winner was paid an additional $50,000 on top of his or her contracted pay. Max Griffin, Adrian Yanez, Grant Dawson, and Bruno Silva all scored $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses for their exceptional work at UFC Vegas 22. UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Max Griffin Max “Pain” Griffin earned his performance of the night bonus by face-planting Chinese upstart Song Kenan with a vicious one-two combination to secure a highlight reel knockout at 2:20 in the first round of the welterweight co-main event slot. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373483568354238464?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Adrian Yanez Adrian Yanez secured his $50,000 bonus after he dominated former Combate Americas champion Gustavo Lopez. Throughout the entire fight Yanez was patient and walked down Lopez relentlessly, eventually getting the knockout finish 27 seconds into the third round of their bantamweight tilt. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373467670067216385?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Grant Dawson Grant Dawson deservedly took home his bonus in perhaps the most stunning fashion out of any of the bonuses on this card. The 27-year-old knocked out Leonardo Santos with vicious hammerfists with just one second remaining in the third round of the lightweight bout. The young lightweight continues his rapid ascendance in the UFC as extended his win streak to eight. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373447395946721282?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Bruno Silva Bruno Silva earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his stoppage of JP Buys in their flyweight bout. “Bulldog” controlled the fight from the jump, both on the feet and the ground, landing clean shots and dropping Buys with a straight right. That marked the beginning of the end, and with his back against the wall on a two-fight losing streak, Silva delivered and got the finish at 2:56 in the second round. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373424140879859717?s=20 Alexander Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, Brian Ortega UFC 260 title fight scrapped