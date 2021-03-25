Alex Singleton signs tender

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Eagles officially re-signed linebacker Alex Singleton on Thursday.

Singleton signed his exclusive rights tender, keeping him with the team in 2021 on a one-year deal.

He joined the Eagles in 2019 after playing in the CFL and played exclusively on special teams. Singleton took on a defensive role in 2020 and finished the year with 120 tackles, two sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries.

Singleton originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State in 2015, signing with the Seahawks. He had brief stints with the Seahawks, Patriots and Vikings before joining the Calgary Stampeders in 2016.

Alex Singleton signs tender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

