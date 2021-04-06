Alex Singleton led Eagles in performance-based pay for 2020 season

How Alex Singleton nearly doubled his salary from 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Linebacker Alex Singleton had a breakout season for the Eagles in 2020 and is getting a huge reward because of it.

Singleton led all Eagles in performance-based pay for the 2020 season and will pocket an additional $464,296.

Performance-based pay is divvied up based on a formula that accounts for playing time and salary. Basically, the more a player plays on a cheap deal, the more he gets. It doesn't reward level of play, rather snaps on the field.

Singleton, 27, played last season on a base salary worth $675,000 but ended up starting 11 games and playing a ton (a total of 68% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps; 67% special teams). So his performance-based pay is just under 69% of his base salary from last season.

Singleton will be back with the Eagles in 2021 after signing his exclusive rights tender. He figures to be a big part of the defense this season.

But Singleton will have to wait a while for his big check from playing a ton in 2020. Because of the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, after negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA, these performance payouts were deferred until at least 2024.

Still, Singleton will eventually get a nice big check for playing a lot on a cheap deal and he’s not the only Eagle.

Each NFL team has a performance-based pay pool of $8.5 million for the 2020 season. In total, 81 different Eagles players will get at least a small piece of the pie and 10 players will receive over $250,000.

Here are the top 20 from the Eagles:

Alex Singleton: $464,296

Nate Herbig: $414,188

Greg Ward Jr.: $380,242

Duke Riley: $365,121

Matt Pryor: $353,142

Jordan Mailata: $338,037

T.J. Edwards: $330,021

Rodney McLeod: $279,725

Marcus Epps: $269,505

Travis Fulgham: $256,551

Nickell Robey-Coleman: $246,992

Nate Gerry: $240,153

Avonte Maddox: $213,102

Boston Scott: $203,240

Dallas Goedert: $189,534

Richard Rodgers: $185,534

Miles Sanders: $184,168

Josh Sweat: $173, 142

Corey Clement: $166,513

K’Von Wallace: $160,899

The smallest payout will go to sixth-round offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who played a total of two special teams snaps in 2020. He can expect a check for $781 in 2024.

