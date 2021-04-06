Alex Singleton led Eagles in performance-based pay for 2020 season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Zangaro
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How Alex Singleton nearly doubled his salary from 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Linebacker Alex Singleton had a breakout season for the Eagles in 2020 and is getting a huge reward because of it.

Singleton led all Eagles in performance-based pay for the 2020 season and will pocket an additional $464,296.

Performance-based pay is divvied up based on a formula that accounts for playing time and salary. Basically, the more a player plays on a cheap deal, the more he gets. It doesn't reward level of play, rather snaps on the field.

Singleton, 27, played last season on a base salary worth $675,000 but ended up starting 11 games and playing a ton (a total of 68% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps; 67% special teams). So his performance-based pay is just under 69% of his base salary from last season.

Singleton will be back with the Eagles in 2021 after signing his exclusive rights tender. He figures to be a big part of the defense this season.

But Singleton will have to wait a while for his big check from playing a ton in 2020. Because of the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, after negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA, these performance payouts were deferred until at least 2024.

Still, Singleton will eventually get a nice big check for playing a lot on a cheap deal and he’s not the only Eagle.

Each NFL team has a performance-based pay pool of $8.5 million for the 2020 season. In total, 81 different Eagles players will get at least a small piece of the pie and 10 players will receive over $250,000.

Here are the top 20 from the Eagles:

Alex Singleton: $464,296

Nate Herbig: $414,188

Greg Ward Jr.: $380,242

Duke Riley: $365,121

Matt Pryor: $353,142

Jordan Mailata: $338,037

T.J. Edwards: $330,021

Rodney McLeod: $279,725

Marcus Epps: $269,505

Travis Fulgham: $256,551

Nickell Robey-Coleman: $246,992

Nate Gerry: $240,153

Avonte Maddox: $213,102

Boston Scott: $203,240

Dallas Goedert: $189,534

Richard Rodgers: $185,534

Miles Sanders: $184,168

Josh Sweat: $173, 142

Corey Clement: $166,513

K’Von Wallace: $160,899

The smallest payout will go to sixth-round offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who played a total of two special teams snaps in 2020. He can expect a check for $781 in 2024.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

 

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Douglas: Keeping Sam Darnold wouldn’t have been best situation for anyone

    Jets General Manager Joe Douglas met the media on Tuesday to discuss the decision to trade quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, and a 2022 fourth-round pick. Douglas said that the team may have made a different choice if they were picking “a little bit later” [more]

  • Rams pass on LB Jabril Cox for G Aaron Banks in 2-round mock draft

    The Rams need linebacker help more than a guard, but this mock draft has them taking the latter position.

  • Falcons coach, G.M. reportedly are torn on whether to take a quarterback

    The first three picks in the 2021 draft will be quarterbacks. The question becomes whether quarterbacks will go four for four to start the process. A separate question is whether the fourth pick, if it’s indeed a quarterback, will be made by the Falcons (who currently hold the selection) or someone else. Chris Mortensen of [more]

  • Los Angeles Angels fans throw trash cans, boo Houston Astros over cheating scandal

    Even though the Houston Astros were caught in a sign-stealing scandal in 2017, opposing MLB fans haven't forgotten.

  • Alex Singleton led Eagles in performance-based pay, earned extra $464K

    Alex Singleton led Philadelphia Eagles in performance-based pay, earned an extra $464K

  • Kyrie Irving channels inner Damian Lillard, stops just short of doing 'Dame Time'

    Come on, Irving!

  • Nick Saban: 49ers 'didn't ask me a thing' about Mac Jones at Pro Day

    Nick Saban was ready to answer questions about quarterback Mac Jones, but the 49ers didn't ask him any.

  • How to watch UEFA Champions League quarterfinals: Live stream, how to watch, odds, schedule

    The road to the UEFA Champions League final continues with the quarterfinals, kicking off with two games Tuesday and two more Wednesday.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Baylor ends Gonzaga's perfect run, wins NCAA title

    Baylor star Jared Butler claims he wasn't aware of the score as the Bears opened Monday night's NCAA Tournament championship game in ferocious fashion. However, he didn't really need to take a glance to know that things were going exceedingly well against undefeated Gonzaga. "I knew at some point we were up big because we were scoring and they weren't scoring," Butler said.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • A 4.5-degree driver? Bryson DeChambeau unleashes new weapon at the Masters

    PGA Tour's longest driver is focused on improved wedge play to set up birdies after so many long tee shots at firm Augusta National.

  • Yankees reportedly make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Four-man race at the top with no true consensus No. 1 pick

    It’s turning out to be a four-man race at the top between Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.

  • What's next for Gonzaga men's basketball after title run fell short?

    Freshman sensation Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert are expected to leave for the NBA, but the Bulldogs have plenty of talent to build on.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis collapses in pain at the plate, helped off field against Giants

    Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.

  • Patriots 7-round mock draft: What it would look like if Bill Belichick traded to No. 4

    There is A LOT going on in this mock draft, including a trade up to 4th overall AND a Stephon Gilmore trade.

  • Scott Milanovich eager to evaluate Colts QB Jacob Eason

    Colts finally get a full offseason of Jacob Eason.

  • QB A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Texans

    Quarterback A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Houston Texans in 2020.

  • Antonio Brown wants the Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

    With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]