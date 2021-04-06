Alex Singleton led Eagles in performance-based pay, earned extra $464K
The NFLPA sent agents the numbers on performance based pay for this past season. Leading the way: #Buccaneers G Alex Cappa, who started all 16 regular season games. He gets another $622,056 on top of his $750,000 base salary.
Alex Singleton had a breakout season in Philadelphia, and the Eagles leading tackler landed a huge bonus for his efforts.
The NFLPA recently sent agents the numbers on performance-based pay for this past season, and Singleton led all Eagles with an extra $464,296 in compensation.
Nate Herbig ($414K), Greg Ward ($380K), Duke Riley ($365), Matt Pryor ($353K), and Jordan Mailata ($338K) landed the biggest bonuses.
Current Chiefs left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho landed the smallest bonus with $781.
Bucs offensive lineman Alex Cappa led all NFL players with a bonus of $622,056 after playing 99.7% of Tampa’s snaps this season.
