Alex Singleton led Eagles in performance-based pay, earned extra $464K

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
Alex Singleton had a breakout season in Philadelphia, and the Eagles leading tackler landed a huge bonus for his efforts.

The NFLPA recently sent agents the numbers on performance-based pay for this past season, and Singleton led all Eagles with an extra $464,296 in compensation.

Nate Herbig ($414K), Greg Ward ($380K), Duke Riley ($365), Matt Pryor ($353K), and Jordan Mailata ($338K) landed the biggest bonuses.

Current Chiefs left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho landed the smallest bonus with $781.

Bucs offensive lineman Alex Cappa led all NFL players with a bonus of $622,056 after playing 99.7% of Tampa’s snaps this season.

