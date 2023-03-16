Here are Alex Singleton’s contract details with the Broncos
Somewhat overshadowed by the team’s splashy free agency signings this week was the fact that the Denver Broncos also retained one of their key in-house free agents.
Denver agreed to terms on a three-year, $18 million contract with inside linebacker Alex Singleton on Monday. Singleton was rewarded in a big way after leading the team with 163 tackles last season.
The details of that contract are now known, thanks to multiple reports.
Singleton’s deal includes a $4 million signing bonus (prorated over three years for salary cap purposes) and $9 million guaranteed. This season, Singleton will have a $2 million base salary and a $3.33 million cap hit.
Next year, Singleton’s base salary will increase to $5.49 million and he will have a $510,000 roster bonus, bringing his 2024 cap hit to $7.33 million.
After that, the Broncos will have the choice to pick up or opt out of the final year of Singleton’s contract. If the team opts out, Denver will take a $1.33 million “dead money” cap hit and not owe the remaining $6 million in 2025.
If the Broncos pick up the final year of Singleton’s contract, he will have a base salary of $5.49 million, a $510,000 roster bonus and a $7.33 million cap hit in 2026.
It’s not a bad deal for a productive linebacker. If Singleton finishes the deal in Denver, he’ll become a 33-year-old free agent again in 2026.
