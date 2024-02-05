Alex Seaton goes from interim to official head coach at Hardin County football

Alex Seaton can take the interim tag off at Hardin County.

Seaton was named the Tigers' next football coach, the school announced in a statement Monday.

Seaton was named Hardin County's interim coach when Matthew Smith stepped down from his coaching role on Dec. 22 to focus on serving as the school's athletic director. Smith had been the head coach for 13 seasons.

Seaton had been the defensive coordinator for nine seasons.

"Coach Seaton has a great passion for Hardin County High School and Hardin County football," Smith said in the statement. "He is committed and will work extremely hard to give his very best to the players, the football program, school and community. He will have high expectations for his student-athletes to give their very best in the classroom and on the field."

The Tigers made the TSSAA playoffs every season since 2012 under Smith's direction. The Tigers were 104-45 under Smith’s tutelage since 2011, with nine playoff wins, and quarterfinal appearances in 2019 and 2020.

The Tigers were 11-1 in 2023, the lone loss coming against Marshall County in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

